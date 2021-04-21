Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,698 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.75% of TrueBlue worth $4,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. QS Investors LLC grew its position in TrueBlue by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 20,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

TBI opened at $22.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.70. TrueBlue, Inc. has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $23.55.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $518.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TrueBlue from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.

In related news, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $117,742.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $315,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,249.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.