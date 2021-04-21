Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,112,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 34,289 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $4,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 14,198 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 523,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 14,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLX stock opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.23. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.12 million, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, Director John Lovoi sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 284,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

