Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 616,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,263 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of ProPetro worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth $328,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

PUMP stock opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $929.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 3.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average is $8.58.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.24). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $154.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $354,180.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,604.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $220,784.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at $252,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PUMP. Citigroup increased their price target on ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on ProPetro from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ProPetro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.32.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

