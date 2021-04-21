Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 72,693 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $4,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vale during the fourth quarter worth about $2,757,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter worth about $18,358,000. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter worth about $43,805,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $98.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Vale had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $14.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.27 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.30 target price on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.61.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

