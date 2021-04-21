ProAssurance Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (NYSE:PRA)

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ProAssurance in a research note issued on Monday, April 19th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for ProAssurance’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 27.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE PRA opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. ProAssurance has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.26.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.69%.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

