Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) & Calmare Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTTC) Head to Head Contrast

Calmare Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTTC) and Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get Calmare Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Calmare Therapeutics and Profound Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calmare Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Profound Medical -275.12% -33.69% -29.34%

0.5% of Calmare Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.9% of Profound Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Calmare Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Calmare Therapeutics has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Profound Medical has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Calmare Therapeutics and Profound Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calmare Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Profound Medical $4.17 million 91.18 -$15.22 million ($1.37) -13.68

Calmare Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Profound Medical.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Calmare Therapeutics and Profound Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calmare Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Profound Medical 0 0 4 1 3.20

Profound Medical has a consensus target price of $31.42, suggesting a potential upside of 67.64%. Given Profound Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Profound Medical is more favorable than Calmare Therapeutics.

Summary

Profound Medical beats Calmare Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Calmare Therapeutics

Calmare Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of chronic, neuropathic pain and wound affliction devices. It offers licensing and technology sourcing. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Fairfield, CT.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities. The company also offers Sonalleve, a therapeutic platform for the treatment of uterine fibroids and palliative pain relief associated with metastases in bone, as well as non-invasive treatment of uterine fibroids. Profound Medical Corp. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Calmare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calmare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.