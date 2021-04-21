Project Inverse Hits Market Cap of $3.30 Million (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Project Inverse has a market cap of $3.30 million and approximately $705,582.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Inverse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000436 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00063198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.38 or 0.00277396 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $553.08 or 0.01020271 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00024259 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.06 or 0.00656821 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,885.52 or 0.99402266 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,949,995 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Inverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Inverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

