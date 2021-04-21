Project Pai (PAI) Price Up 9.5% This Week

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0595 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $91.62 million and $10.93 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Project Pai has traded up 9.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00015580 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00040158 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000236 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,743,484,322 coins and its circulating supply is 1,540,393,521 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

