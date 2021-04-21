Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Shares Purchased by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,661 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,919 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,632,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,041,176,000 after buying an additional 2,705,808 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,110,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,497,000 after acquiring an additional 201,136 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,093,000 after acquiring an additional 163,794 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,388,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Proofpoint by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 394,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,695,000 after purchasing an additional 22,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $286,242.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $572,484.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total transaction of $324,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,719.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,117. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $130.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.28 and a beta of 1.25. Proofpoint, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $140.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. The company had revenue of $275.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.06 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Proofpoint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.35.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

