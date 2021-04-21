ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Sees Large Volume Increase

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 94,012 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,083,327 shares.The stock last traded at $8.98 and had previously closed at $9.11.

PUMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ProPetro from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. B. Riley upped their price target on ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research cut ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.32.

The firm has a market capitalization of $925.67 million, a P/E ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 3.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.58.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $154.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.76 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. ProPetro’s revenue was down 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $220,784.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,470.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $354,180.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUMP. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,915,000 after buying an additional 67,963 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $920,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 362,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 173,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

