PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) will report $60.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for PROS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.20 million. PROS reported sales of $66.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full-year sales of $252.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $243.81 million to $257.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $279.97 million, with estimates ranging from $259.00 million to $301.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15. PROS had a negative return on equity of 38.36% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $60.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.34 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PROS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

PRO opened at $43.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. PROS has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $51.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 1.92.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 22.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PROS by 15.0% in the first quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 171,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 22,361 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter worth $35,731,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,926,000.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

