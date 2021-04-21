ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Shares Purchased by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,009 shares during the quarter. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Arlington Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $7,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMDV. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,372,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,801,000 after purchasing an additional 15,762 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,365,000 after purchasing an additional 74,827 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 639,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,733,000 after acquiring an additional 66,046 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 186,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,685,000 after purchasing an additional 20,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 9,829 shares during the period.

SMDV stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.26. 37,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a one year low of $51.23 and a one year high of $58.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.78.

