ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Stock Holdings Boosted by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up 2.9% of IFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $23,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of BATS NOBL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.80. 384,788 shares of the company traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.41.

