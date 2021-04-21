Prospect Capital (NYSE:PBY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.65

Prospect Capital Co. (NYSE:PBY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.65 and traded as high as $25.86. Prospect Capital shares last traded at $25.66, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.3906 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Prospect Capital Co is a services company in the Automotive Retail industry.

