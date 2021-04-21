Prosper One Day Volume Hits $1.39 Million (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. In the last week, Prosper has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One Prosper coin can now be bought for approximately $2.49 or 0.00004519 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prosper has a total market cap of $11.15 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Prosper Coin Profile

Prosper is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Buying and Selling Prosper

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

