Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares to post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $294.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.41 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

NYSE PB opened at $74.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.07. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $47.07 and a 12 month high of $83.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PB shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist increased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.09.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $187,234.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total value of $137,444.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,458 shares of company stock worth $481,019. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,024 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.