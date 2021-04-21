Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.57) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.45). Protagonist Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.72) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($1.03). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($1.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.00% and a negative net margin of 252.03%. The company had revenue of $5.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PTGX shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Protagonist Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

In other news, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $119,709.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,709. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTGX. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 302.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.99. The stock had a trading volume of 172 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,704. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.56. Protagonist Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $32.10.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

