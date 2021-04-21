Proton Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.02 Million (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Proton has a market cap of $81.16 million and $1.02 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0173 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Proton has traded up 8.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Proton Coin Profile

XPR is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,682,784,214 coins. The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

