Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 288 ($3.76).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Provident Financial to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 264 ($3.45) in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Monday.

LON:PFG opened at GBX 233.80 ($3.05) on Wednesday. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of GBX 140.70 ($1.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 330.40 ($4.32). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 232.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 260.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £592.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

