ProximaX Tops 1-Day Volume of $539,316.00 (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded up 25.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last week, ProximaX has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One ProximaX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ProximaX has a market cap of $16.00 million and approximately $539,316.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00061297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.86 or 0.00279708 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $553.95 or 0.01013626 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00024717 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,598.71 or 0.99906089 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $346.30 or 0.00633661 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ProximaX Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ProximaX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProximaX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProximaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

