ProxyNode Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. In the last week, ProxyNode has traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ProxyNode coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. ProxyNode has a total market capitalization of $97,710.64 and approximately $8.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.19 or 0.00548991 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005990 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00029986 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,807.90 or 0.03373680 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000126 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000288 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000415 BTC.

ProxyNode Coin Profile

ProxyNode is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 182,212,778 coins. ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Printerium is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin using the popular Scrypt hashing algorithm. It aims to be a a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange for new markets with 3D printers. “

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

