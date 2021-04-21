Prudential (LON:PRU) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,332.36

Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,332.36 ($17.41) and traded as high as GBX 1,512 ($19.75). Prudential shares last traded at GBX 1,492.50 ($19.50), with a volume of 3,778,279 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,437 ($18.77) to GBX 1,466 ($19.15) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price objective on Prudential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,512.75 ($19.76).

The stock has a market capitalization of £39.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,539.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,332.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 0.52%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.53%.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

