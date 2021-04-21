Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,066 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Prudential were worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Prudential by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,263,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,679,000 after purchasing an additional 180,855 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Prudential by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,596,000 after purchasing an additional 136,814 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Prudential during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,244,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Prudential by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 864,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after purchasing an additional 42,897 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Prudential by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PUK. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE:PUK opened at $41.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.11. Prudential plc has a 1-year low of $23.76 and a 1-year high of $43.83. The stock has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.1073 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.25%.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

