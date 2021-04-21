Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.58

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.58 and traded as high as $6.98. Psychemedics shares last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 16,317 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.58. The firm has a market cap of $38.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 0.86.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Psychemedics stock. Santa Monica Partners LP bought a new stake in Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Psychemedics makes up approximately 0.1% of Santa Monica Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Santa Monica Partners LP owned 0.36% of Psychemedics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, PCP, amphetamines, opiates, synthetic cannabinoids, and benzodiazepines.

