PTC (PTC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect PTC to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. PTC has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 3.05-3.25 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.05-3.25 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.18 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect PTC to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $142.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.29. PTC has a 12-month low of $60.98 and a 12-month high of $149.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

In other PTC news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $33,092.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,621,455.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total value of $794,142.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,464.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,549 shares of company stock worth $4,641,065. 10.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays increased their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded PTC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.63.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

