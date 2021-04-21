PTON (PTON) Market Capitalization Tops $361,314.22

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One PTON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PTON has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. PTON has a market capitalization of $361,314.22 and approximately $106.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PTON alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00068124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00020606 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00094668 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.01 or 0.00660999 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,398.93 or 0.08099244 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00049251 BTC.

About PTON

PTON (PTON) is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PTON is foresting.io . PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

PTON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PTON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PTON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PTON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PTON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.