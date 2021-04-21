Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) Shares Up 5.8%

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY)’s stock price rose 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $104.40 and last traded at $104.40. Approximately 630 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.71.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.19.

Get Public Joint Stock Company Polyus alerts:

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter.

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, refining, and sale of gold. The company has primary operations in Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk, and Magadan regions, as well as the Sakha Republic in Russia. It also engages in the research and exploration works. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Polyus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Polyus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.