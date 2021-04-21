Public Mint (MINT) Trading Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 21st. Public Mint has a total market capitalization of $16.93 million and $673,390.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00001764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Public Mint has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00062924 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 53.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005323 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005317 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000301 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000093 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

