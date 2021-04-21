Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Insider Sells $207,422.28 in Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $207,422.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,470 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,362.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Geoffrey Beran Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of Pulmonx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $228,529.08.

Shares of LUNG stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.00. The stock had a trading volume of 449,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,054. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.52. Pulmonx Co. has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUNG. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,708,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,557,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth $27,100,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth $25,835,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth $25,532,000.

LUNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

