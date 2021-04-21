PumaPay Trading 69.4% Higher This Week (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 69.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PumaPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PumaPay has a total market capitalization of $20.74 million and approximately $4.00 million worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00068437 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00021324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00095430 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $383.78 or 0.00689483 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00050333 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,178.54 or 0.07507019 BTC.

PumaPay Coin Profile

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,271,432,231 coins. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

Buying and Selling PumaPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

