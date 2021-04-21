PutinCoin Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $457,979.13 and approximately $2,506.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PutinCoin has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,008.71 or 0.99923739 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00037249 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00012151 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.79 or 0.00148567 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001059 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006060 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

