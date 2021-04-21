PWR Coin (PWR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $8.00

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded down 63.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 21st. Over the last week, PWR Coin has traded 62.3% lower against the US dollar. One PWR Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. PWR Coin has a total market cap of $229,561.31 and $8.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,018.11 or 0.99994781 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00036437 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00012006 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $296.44 or 0.00548752 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.00 or 0.00385039 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $500.84 or 0.00927119 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.91 or 0.00144214 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004170 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 67.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About PWR Coin

PWR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The official website for PWR Coin is pwr-coin.com. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

PWR Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PWR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

