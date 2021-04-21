PYRO Network (PYRO) Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last Week

PYRO Network (CURRENCY:PYRO) traded 75.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One PYRO Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PYRO Network has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. PYRO Network has a market cap of $59,407.38 and approximately $6.00 worth of PYRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00063660 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.20 or 0.00276789 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004422 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $545.23 or 0.00972400 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00024763 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $376.32 or 0.00671142 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,443.24 or 1.00663793 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PYRO Network Profile

PYRO Network’s total supply is 814,589,803 coins and its circulating supply is 809,576,691 coins. PYRO Network’s official Twitter account is @PYRODOTNETWORK and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PYRO Network is pyro.network . The Reddit community for PYRO Network is https://reddit.com/r/pyronetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PYRO Network is medium.com/@pyronetwork

