Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the asset manager on Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE:PZN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.50. The company had a trading volume of 47,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,934. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.12. The company has a market capitalization of $747.29 million, a PE ratio of 51.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Pzena Investment Management has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $12.01.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.86 million during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 10.22%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pzena Investment Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

