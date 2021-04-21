Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Price Hits $20.64

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. In the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 33.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be purchased for approximately $20.64 or 0.00038007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $3.77 million and approximately $25,251.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00063059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.95 or 0.00277926 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $555.06 or 0.01021961 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00024421 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $356.24 or 0.00655910 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,196.32 or 0.99785436 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 182,795 coins. The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

