Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Issued By SVB Leerink

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alkermes in a report released on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.23). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Alkermes’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Separately, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

ALKS opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.41. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $23.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

In related news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 28,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $570,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Iain Michael Brown sold 34,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $695,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,570 shares in the company, valued at $971,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,300. 4.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Alkermes by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Alkermes by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Alkermes by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

