Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Issued By B. Riley

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – B. Riley upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $140.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.16 million.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.28.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $46.68 on Wednesday. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $55.83. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 71.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.10.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $81,745,613.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David Pujades sold 30,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $1,095,244.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,677.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,192,347 shares of company stock valued at $84,529,430 in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 225.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 150,951 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 280.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 61,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

