Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Issued By SVB Leerink

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.54). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

NASDAQ:ADMS opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.96. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $9.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.76.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $21.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.80 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 270.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,107,225 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 807,951 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 898,584 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 74,580 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 808,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 150,964 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,909,000. 44.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 4,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $28,844.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Spyridon Papapetropoulos acquired 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,233.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,833.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,808 shares of company stock worth $72,199 over the last three months. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

