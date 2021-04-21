Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Issued By KeyCorp

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Alphabet in a report issued on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the information services provider will earn $17.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $18.59. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $2,625.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $17.33 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,164.00.

GOOGL opened at $2,279.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,118.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1,865.80. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,205.00 and a 52-week high of $2,304.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after purchasing an additional 112,807 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

