Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Issued By Cormark

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for B2Gold in a report issued on Monday, April 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $479.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.43 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 39.56%.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on B2Gold from $11.00 to $9.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on B2Gold from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.76.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. B2Gold has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $7.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in B2Gold by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in B2Gold by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in B2Gold during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in B2Gold by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

