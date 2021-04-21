Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Issued By Truist Securiti

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Penn Virginia in a research note issued on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.44. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 52.13% and a positive return on equity of 19.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn Virginia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

Shares of PVAC opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 3.64. Penn Virginia has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.69.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PVAC. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Penn Virginia by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Penn Virginia by 16.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

