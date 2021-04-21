Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Issued By US Capital Advisors (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.42). Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PAA. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.90.

Shares of PAA stock opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.22. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $12.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 24.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 32,289 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 22.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 9,810 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 24.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 11.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 71,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. 45.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

