Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Issued By Piper Sandler

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report released on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group’s FY2021 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HIG. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.23.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $65.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $30.26 and a 52 week high of $69.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $2,153,499.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,661.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $9,784,207.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,874,712.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.78%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

