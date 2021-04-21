Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Issued By Oppenheimer

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Twitter in a report issued on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.01. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Twitter’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.88.

NYSE TWTR opened at $65.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of -47.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter has a 52 week low of $25.06 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.63.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $327,988.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $1,174,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,899,126 over the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 12,358 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 16,875 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,026 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 30,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

