Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Cut by Seaport Global Securities

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AptarGroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 18th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Tiano now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.92. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for AptarGroup’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $749.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.10 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ATR. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

ATR stock opened at $150.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $99.11 and a 52 week high of $150.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.67 and its 200 day moving average is $132.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

In other news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $132,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,688.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,174 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $442,582.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,715 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1,077.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in AptarGroup by 268.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in AptarGroup in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

