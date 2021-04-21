Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Facebook, Inc. Raised by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Facebook in a research note issued on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the social networking company will earn $2.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.25. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.82 EPS.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS.

FB has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

FB opened at $302.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $287.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.74. The company has a market capitalization of $861.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a 52 week low of $168.34 and a 52 week high of $315.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1,791.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014,302 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Facebook by 357.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,086 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $995,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total value of $82,314.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,668.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,483,918 shares of company stock valued at $416,349,923. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.