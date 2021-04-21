Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. Reduced by BWS Financial (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) – Research analysts at BWS Financial reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Renewable Energy Group in a report issued on Monday, April 19th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $547.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.26 million.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on REGI. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Renewable Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.89.

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $58.88 on Wednesday. Renewable Energy Group has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 210,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,908,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% during the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.