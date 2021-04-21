Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for The Middleby Co. Boosted by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Middleby in a report released on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.42. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Middleby’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

Get The Middleby alerts:

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $729.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.90 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MIDD. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on The Middleby from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on The Middleby in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.56.

MIDD stock opened at $166.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.77. The Middleby has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $172.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in The Middleby by 1,413.3% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,301,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,470 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at $120,526,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in The Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at $115,212,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Middleby by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,630,000 after acquiring an additional 127,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,144,000.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.