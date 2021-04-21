Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 19th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin anticipates that the retailer will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

BBBY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Standpoint Research downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.92.

Shares of BBBY opened at $25.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 2.10. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Schechter bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBBY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $411,702,000 after buying an additional 3,887,565 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth $53,087,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth $42,493,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth $30,567,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,970,983 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,005,000 after buying an additional 1,039,105 shares during the period.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.