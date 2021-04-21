Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Signet Jewelers Limited Issued By Northcoast Research (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Signet Jewelers in a research note issued on Monday, April 19th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.63. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Signet Jewelers’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.40.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $57.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -23.95, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $68.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth $221,000.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

